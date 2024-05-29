Ukrzaliznytsya launches "mountain shuttle": how it will run

ukenru
Exclusive
March 1, 11:22 AM • 46235 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 58332 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 96954 views
04:47 PM • 37254 views
05:32 PM • 30163 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246084 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223473 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 209786 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235671 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222620 views
06:49 PM • 54005 views
05:32 PM • 30139 views
04:47 PM • 37231 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112013 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112975 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21214 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816 to run over the weekend from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta and Rukh with a detailed schedule and stops.

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816, which will run from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta to Rakhov next weekend. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of UZ. 

Train traffic should be as follows:

Train No. 816 from Lviv to Vorokhta will depart on May 31 and June 1 at 15:52. stops in Ivano-Frankivsk are scheduled for 17:39 - 17:43, in Yaremche at 19:10 - 19:14, in Tatariv-Bukovel at 19:39 - 19:41, and arrival in Vorokhta at 19:52. on June 2, the train will continue the route from Vorokhta to Rakhiv, departing from Vorokhta at 19:52 and making stops in Yasin (20:34 - 20:36), kvass (20:59-21: 01) and ending the route in Rakhiv at 21: 19.

Train No. 815 from Rakhov to Lviv will depart on June 2 at 03:48. it will stop in kvass at 04:07 - 04:09, in Yasin at 04:31 - 04:33, in Vorokhta at 05:12 - 05:18, in Tatariv-Bukovel at 05:28 - 05:30, in Yaremche at 06:03 - 06:07, in Ivano-Frankivsk at 07:50 - 07:55, with arrival in Lviv at 10:07. on June 1, the train will depart from Vorokhta instead of rakhov, following a similar schedule.

In addition, the train will also stop at Khodorov, Burshtyn, Galich, Delyatin and Mikulichin stations. On the days of running to Rakhov, the train will also stop in Voronenko, Lazeshchyna, Svidovets and Bylin.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsya handed over two more upgraded wagons for the needs of the Defense Forces to evacuate the wounded.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
rakhivRakhiv
yaremcheYaremche
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising