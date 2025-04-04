Starting August 17, regional train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv will extend its route to Dilove station. The schedule between Lviv
and Rakhiv will not change, and the final stop will be at 21:49 in Dilove.
Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing additional trains from Kiev to Lviv and to mountain destinations, during peak load days, to meet,
among other things, the increased demand of passengers for trips from the capital to the mountains.
Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816 to run over the weekend from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta and Rukh with
a detailed schedule and stops.
Starting next week, Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule an additional train from Kharkiv to Vorokhta with departure and arrival times.
The 2. 6-magnitude earthquake occurred 12 km east of Yaremche in Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 6, 2024, at a depth of 4 km.