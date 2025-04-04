$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15533 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28285 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64604 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122466 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391725 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391725 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254238 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310606 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2984 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14053 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45230 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72070 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57168 views
News by theme

“Mountain” shuttle train from Lviv extends its route

Starting August 17, regional train No. 816/815 Lviv - Rakhiv will extend its route to Dilove station. The schedule between Lviv and Rakhiv will not change, and the final stop will be at 21:49 in Dilove.

Society • August 16, 01:56 PM • 17721 views

Additional trains are being launched from Kyiv to Lviv and to the mountains

Ukrzaliznytsia is appointing additional trains from Kiev to Lviv and to mountain destinations, during peak load days, to meet, among other things, the increased demand of passengers for trips from the capital to the mountains.

Society • June 21, 01:59 PM • 41364 views

Ukrzaliznytsya launches "mountain shuttle": how it will run

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled train No. 816 to run over the weekend from Lviv to Yaremche, Tatarov-Bukovel, Vorokhta and Rukh with a detailed schedule and stops.

Society • May 29, 05:36 PM • 21271 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia announces a new flight between Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk region

Starting next week, Ukrzaliznytsia will schedule an additional train from Kharkiv to Vorokhta with departure and arrival times.

Society • February 13, 02:37 PM • 23501 views

An earthquake occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The 2. 6-magnitude earthquake occurred 12 km east of Yaremche in Ivano-Frankivsk region on February 6, 2024, at a depth of 4 km.

Society • February 6, 09:15 AM • 21231 views