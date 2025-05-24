In the Carpathians, due to track repairs, some trains are running on an altered route.

Repairs are underway in the Carpathians near the railway track where the ground collapsed. Due to this, some trains will run with changes. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

The unloading of wagons of rubble stone continues, yesterday the quarries of Ukrzaliznytsia switched to round-the-clock operation to ensure constant shipment of the required amount of crushed stone. As of this morning, specialists have moved the crushed stone to the active landslide zone and are closely monitoring the condition of the soil, having worked out several scenarios for the development of events and, accordingly, forecasts regarding the timing of the final restoration. - the statement said.

The works are continuing, so for the next day, May 25, there will also be changes in the routes of these trains.

All of the following trains will run to/from Vorokhta station:

№233/234, №55/56, №95/96 Kyiv - Rakhiv - Kyiv;

№107/108 Kryvyi Rih - Yasinya - Kryvyi Rih;

№5/6 Zaporizhzhia - Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia;

№25/26 Odesa - Yasinya - Odesa;

№357/358 Kyiv - Yasinya - Kyiv;

№143/144 Sumy - Rakhiv - Sumy.

Suburban train №6441/6442 connecting Kolomyia - Dilove will run to Yaremche this day.

It is noted that the railway provides passengers of these flights with bus transfers in both directions from the terminal stations of the reduced routes. Departure - from railway stations in sync with the previous departure time of trains.

