Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 3602 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 14017 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 39972 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 34246 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 104321 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99587 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71587 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81310 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69018 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53589 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Publications
Exclusives
In the Carpathians, due to track repairs, some trains are running on an altered route.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Ukrzaliznytsia announced changes in train routes due to repair works near the track in the Carpathians. Some trains will run to the Vorokhta station, and passengers will be transported by buses.

In the Carpathians, due to track repairs, some trains are running on an altered route.

Repairs are underway in the Carpathians near the railway track where the ground collapsed. Due to this, some trains will run with changes. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

The unloading of wagons of rubble stone continues, yesterday the quarries of Ukrzaliznytsia switched to round-the-clock operation to ensure constant shipment of the required amount of crushed stone. As of this morning, specialists have moved the crushed stone to the active landslide zone and are closely monitoring the condition of the soil, having worked out several scenarios for the development of events and, accordingly, forecasts regarding the timing of the final restoration.

- the statement said.

The works are continuing, so for the next day, May 25, there will also be changes in the routes of these trains.

All of the following trains will run to/from Vorokhta station:

  • №233/234, №55/56, №95/96 Kyiv - Rakhiv - Kyiv;
    • №107/108 Kryvyi Rih - Yasinya - Kryvyi Rih;
      • №5/6 Zaporizhzhia - Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia;
        • №25/26 Odesa - Yasinya - Odesa;
          • №357/358 Kyiv - Yasinya - Kyiv;
            • №143/144 Sumy - Rakhiv - Sumy.

              Suburban train №6441/6442 connecting Kolomyia - Dilove will run to Yaremche this day.

              It is noted that the railway provides passengers of these flights with bus transfers in both directions from the terminal stations of the reduced routes. Departure - from railway stations in sync with the previous departure time of trains.

              Olga Rozgon

              Olga Rozgon

              Society
              Ukrainian Railways
              Kolomyia
              Yaremche
              Kryvyi Rih
              Zaporizhzhia
              Odesa
              Sums
              Kyiv
