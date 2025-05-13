Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

When purchasing electronic tickets for the Ukraine-Poland route with departure from May 14, passengers will receive an electronic ticket on a new form. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), reports UNN.

Details

"From now on, when purchasing electronic tickets for the Ukraine-Poland route with departure from May 14, passengers will receive an electronic ticket on a new form. It is more convenient to use and meets modern international requirements," UZ said.

The company noted that earlier electronic tickets on new forms were introduced in the connection between Ukraine and Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukrzaliznytsia train becomes an art object: famous American artist presents her work on the walls of the Intercity train

Ukrzaliznytsia also reminded that the following trains currently run from Ukraine to Poland and in the opposite direction:

No. 89/90 Kyiv - Przemysl;

No. 705/706, 715/716 Kyiv - Przemysl;

No. 35/36 Odesa - Przemysl;

No. 23/24 Kyiv - Khelm;

No. 51/52 Kyiv - Przemysl;

No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemysl;

No. 19/20 Kyiv - Khelm;

No. 93/94 Kharkiv - Khelm;

No. 73/74 Kharkiv - Przemysl;

No. 119/120 Kyiv - Khelm;

No. 767/768 Rava-Ruska - Warsaw;

No. 765/766 Rava-Ruska - Warsaw;

No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw.

Let us remind you

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed integration with the "Army+" application for the purchase of tickets from the special reserve by military personnel. Monitoring and automatic purchase of tickets in the railway carrier's application and on the website are also active again.

Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them