Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42416 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49715 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71502 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71484 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148941 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70878 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154346 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147560 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90019 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
79%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96209 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7086 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47153 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53602 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21105 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42417 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53874 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148942 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154347 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147560 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21296 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85622 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85493 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86749 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87032 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

When buying tickets to Poland from May 14, passengers will receive updated electronic tickets. Previously, they were introduced for connections with Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

When purchasing electronic tickets for the Ukraine-Poland route with departure from May 14, passengers will receive an electronic ticket on a new form. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), reports UNN.

Details

"From now on, when purchasing electronic tickets for the Ukraine-Poland route with departure from May 14, passengers will receive an electronic ticket on a new form. It is more convenient to use and meets modern international requirements," UZ said.

The company noted that earlier electronic tickets on new forms were introduced in the connection between Ukraine and Austria, Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukrzaliznytsia train becomes an art object: famous American artist presents her work on the walls of the Intercity train 01.05.25, 18:08 • 12432 views

Ukrzaliznytsia also reminded that the following trains currently run from Ukraine to Poland and in the opposite direction:

  • No. 89/90 Kyiv - Przemysl;
    • No. 705/706, 715/716 Kyiv - Przemysl;
      • No. 35/36 Odesa - Przemysl;
        • No. 23/24 Kyiv - Khelm;
          • No. 51/52 Kyiv - Przemysl;
            • No. 31/32 Zaporizhzhia - Przemysl;
              • No. 19/20 Kyiv - Khelm;
                • No. 93/94 Kharkiv - Khelm;
                  • No. 73/74 Kharkiv - Przemysl;
                    • No. 119/120 Kyiv - Khelm;
                      • No. 767/768 Rava-Ruska - Warsaw;
                        • No. 765/766 Rava-Ruska - Warsaw;
                          • No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw.

                            Let us remind you

                            Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed integration with the "Army+" application for the purchase of tickets from the special reserve by military personnel. Monitoring and automatic purchase of tickets in the railway carrier's application and on the website are also active again.

                            Ukrzaliznytsia Received New Compartment Carriages for the First Time in the History of Independent Ukraine: What Has Changed in Them 02.05.25, 20:48 • 5015 views

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            Society
                            Ukrainian Railways
                            Ukraine
                            Poland
                            Brent
                            $66.53
                            Bitcoin
                            $104,797.70
                            S&P 500
                            $5,902.12
                            Tesla
                            $335.92
                            Газ TTF
                            $35.74
                            Золото
                            $3,254.17
                            Ethereum
                            $2,689.84