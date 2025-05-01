$41.470.09
Ukrzaliznytsia train becomes an art object: famous American artist presents her work on the walls of the Intercity train

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

Ukrzaliznytsia, together with RIBBON International, presented Barbara Kruger's work on the Intercity train. The installation of 9 cars will run for 2 months in Ukraine and abroad.

Ukrzaliznytsia train becomes an art object: famous American artist presents her work on the walls of the Intercity train

Legendary American contemporary artist Barbara Kruger presented her work on the walls of the Intercity train in Ukraine for the first time. The installation covers all 9 wagons, which will run for 2 months in Ukraine and even abroad. This is reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", writes UNN.

Details

The project was created in collaboration with RIBBON International and Ukrzaliznytsia. Especially for the Ukrainian carrier, Kruger created the work "Untitled" (One More Time Again)", dedicated to Ukrainians who continue their relentless movement every day.

In this way, the railway seeks to turn a trip on this train into a life-affirming manifesto. According to the national carrier, it will run to Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Truskavets, Lviv, Dnipro, Przemyśl and neighboring countries.

The Ukrainian Railway Council cooperates with one of the most famous artists in the world to convey a message of solidarity to Ukrainians, as well as to demonstrate the resilience of our country to the world. During the full-scale war, we have become much more than just public transport, and we are constantly looking for new creative ways to make an impact.

- said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv: how it will run25.04.25, 06:09 • 5210 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Lviv
Kyiv
Kharkiv
