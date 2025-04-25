$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 16316 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 47130 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 54809 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 72299 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 166985 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181525 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256596 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111213 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 202463 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62452 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv: how it will run

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train No. 213/214 Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv due to the increase in passenger traffic and the construction of the European track. The number of requests to Transcarpathia reached 3,000 per day.

Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv: how it will run

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has appointed an additional train No. 213/214 Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on the carrier's Telegram channel.

Details

It is noted that this was done due to the increase in passenger traffic and for the period of construction of the European track between Chop and Uzhhorod.

Over the past two weeks, the number of requests in the application for travel to Transcarpathia averaged about 3,000 per day, so, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers for spring trips, Ukrzaliznytsia appoints an additional train

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that the train will run:

  • from Kyiv - from May 12 to May 30 on even numbers, from June 1 to July 29 - on odd numbers;
    • from Uzhhorod - from May 13 to May 31 on odd numbers, from June 2 to July 30 - on even numbers.

      "Departure from Kyiv - 23:00, arrival to Uzhhorod - 12:31. Departure from Uzhhorod - 19:00, arrival to Kyiv - 09:18. Stops: Berdychiv, Chudniv-Volynskyi, Pechanivka, Shepetivka, Dubno, Brody, Krasne, Pidzamche, Lviv, Sambir, Turka, Syanky, Perechyn", - clarified in UZ.

      Let us remind you

      More than half of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation this year, and another 10% will take only a few days off during the year. This is evidenced by the results of a Rakuten Viber survey.

      As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia 24.04.25, 17:45 • 17049 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Society
      Ukrainian Railways
      Ukraine
      Uzhhorod
      Kyiv
