Ukrzaliznytsia launched an additional train Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv: how it will run

Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has appointed an additional train No. 213/214 Kyiv - Uzhhorod - Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message on the carrier's Telegram channel.

Details

It is noted that this was done due to the increase in passenger traffic and for the period of construction of the European track between Chop and Uzhhorod.

Over the past two weeks, the number of requests in the application for travel to Transcarpathia averaged about 3,000 per day, so, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers for spring trips, Ukrzaliznytsia appoints an additional train - the statement reads.

It is indicated that the train will run:

from Kyiv - from May 12 to May 30 on even numbers, from June 1 to July 29 - on odd numbers;

from Uzhhorod - from May 13 to May 31 on odd numbers, from June 2 to July 30 - on even numbers.

"Departure from Kyiv - 23:00, arrival to Uzhhorod - 12:31. Departure from Uzhhorod - 19:00, arrival to Kyiv - 09:18. Stops: Berdychiv, Chudniv-Volynskyi, Pechanivka, Shepetivka, Dubno, Brody, Krasne, Pidzamche, Lviv, Sambir, Turka, Syanky, Perechyn", - clarified in UZ.

Let us remind you

More than half of Ukrainians do not plan a vacation this year, and another 10% will take only a few days off during the year. This is evidenced by the results of a Rakuten Viber survey.

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia