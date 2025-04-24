As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

On April 24, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, damaging Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. This was reported by the carrier's press service, UNN writes.

The aggressor country continues to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities: as a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk, windows and the facade of the Kramatorsk railway station and buildings of other production facilities of the station were damaged. - the statement reads.

It is noted that railway workers and passengers were not injured, and trains are running on schedule.

Addition

On April 24, Russian troops at night shelled railway infrastructure, injuring two railway workers - in Kyiv and Zhytomyr. In the capital and Kharkiv region, the track and buildings were damaged, but trains ran on schedule.

