Amid the hype, another train from Lviv to the Carpathians is launched in August: what is the schedule?

An additional train from Lviv to Vorokhta is scheduled for the end of August due to demand, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

We are responding to increased demand and scheduling an additional train - reported UZ and listed:

No. 414/413 Lviv – Vorokhta. Departure from Lviv: August 21, 22, 24, 28 at 23:29. Arrival in Vorokhta: 05:30;

No. 783/784 Vorokhta – Lviv. Departure from Vorokhta: August 22, 23, 25, 29 at 06:20. Arrival in Lviv: 11:20.

The trains will run through Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel.

"This route became possible thanks to the optimization of the Kharkiv direction route's turnover: the carriages do not stand idle, but work efficiently, serving passengers on the most demanded routes," UZ reported.

Tickets, as indicated, can be purchased at ticket offices, on the official website booking.uz.gov.ua, and in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application.