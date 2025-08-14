Amid the hype, another train from Lviv to the Carpathians is launched in August: what is the schedule?

$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 44670 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 29579 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 28848 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 28827 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 31896 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 41512 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42529 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41068 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43022 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 30703 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 32879 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 28829 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 11434 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 10244 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 44642 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 170767 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 144910 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 134476 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 144542 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 10393 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 32628 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 54615 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 107532 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 123647 views
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Amid the hype, another train from Lviv to the Carpathians is launched in August: what is the schedule?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Ukrzaliznytsia appoints an additional train No. 414/413 Lviv – Vorokhta for August 21, 22, 24, 28. It will run through Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel.

Amid the hype, another train from Lviv to the Carpathians is launched in August: what is the schedule?

An additional train from Lviv to Vorokhta is scheduled for the end of August due to demand, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

We are responding to increased demand and scheduling an additional train

- reported UZ and listed:
  • No. 414/413 Lviv – Vorokhta. Departure from Lviv: August 21, 22, 24, 28 at 23:29. Arrival in Vorokhta: 05:30;
    • No. 783/784 Vorokhta – Lviv. Departure from Vorokhta: August 22, 23, 25, 29 at 06:20. Arrival in Lviv: 11:20.

      The trains will run through Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel.

      "This route became possible thanks to the optimization of the Kharkiv direction route's turnover: the carriages do not stand idle, but work efficiently, serving passengers on the most demanded routes," UZ reported.

      Tickets, as indicated, can be purchased at ticket offices, on the official website booking.uz.gov.ua, and in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application.

      Julia Shramko

      Society
      Ukrainian Railways
      Yaremche
      Ivano-Frankivsk
      Lviv