Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional Kyiv - Odesa train in August

To meet the demand for travel during the summer season, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has scheduled an additional train from Kyiv to Odesa, which will run from August 20 to August 31, UNN writes with reference to the national carrier's post.

We are scheduling an additional train No. 265/266 Kyiv - Odesa. It will depart from Kyiv on August 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 at 8:40 AM and arrive in Odesa at 6:08 PM. From Odesa, the train will depart on August 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 at 11:27 AM and arrive in Kyiv at 8:20 PM. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The carrier also noted that the train consists of compartment cars with seating. Tickets can be purchased in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application and at ticket offices at stations.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrzaliznytsia has been recording record demand for tickets for the second consecutive week, leading to their rapid sell-out. Demand for popular destinations exceeds supply by 5-8 times.