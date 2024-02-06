An earthquake occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the Main Center for Special Control.

Details

The earthquake was recorded on February 6, 2024 at 6 am in Nadvirna district

The source of the earthquake was located 12 km east of the city of Yaremche, Ivano-Frankivsk region, at a depth of 4 km.

The earthquake was classified as "barely perceptible". In this case, vibrations are felt only by individuals who are in a calm state inside the room, especially on the upper floors, the institution said.

