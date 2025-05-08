Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Currently, about 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians have been recorded. More than 50 soldiers have been executed this year alone. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Yuriy Belousov.

Currently, we have about 280 cases of executions of prisoners of war. All of them are under investigation. This figure includes the execution in Olenivka. The others are usually on the battlefield and this figure is constantly growing. More than 50 of our soldiers have been executed this year alone - said Belousov.

It was reported the other day that in the Volnovakha district, Russian soldiers shot three captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with automatic weapons, the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

