$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4556 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10279 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13668 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20834 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26277 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45832 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51050 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54888 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38519 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52857 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1482 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17510 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45832 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 54888 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100625 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34636 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52768 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55192 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85934 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134945 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3754 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers have been recorded in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers have already been executed.

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Currently, about 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians have been recorded. More than 50 soldiers have been executed this year alone. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Yuriy Belousov.

Currently, we have about 280 cases of executions of prisoners of war. All of them are under investigation. This figure includes the execution in Olenivka. The others are usually on the battlefield and this figure is constantly growing. More than 50 of our soldiers have been executed this year alone

- said Belousov.

Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka: the OGP named versions of the explosion28.01.25, 14:02 • 27013 views

Addition

It was reported the other day that in the Volnovakha district, Russian soldiers shot three captured servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with automatic weapons, the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

Occupants shot 4 Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia: Lubinets appealed to the ICRC and the UN10.04.25, 22:10 • 7531 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54