Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka: the OGP named versions of the explosion

The Prosecutor General's Office has developed several options for why an explosion occurred in one of the barracks of the Volnovakha penal colony in Olenivka in the summer of 2022, where Azov soldiers were kept. This was reported by representatives of the 18th Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General at a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The investigation suggests that the possible cause of the explosion in the barracks was the use of a hand-held flamethrower "Dzhmil". Investigators are also considering the possibility that the crime was committed using an artillery system or other high-precision weapons. In addition, they are also considering the possibility of planting explosives inside the room at the very entrance to the barracks. However, it is impossible to establish exactly which version is the final one, says prosecutor Dmytro Martsyn, because the investigation simply does not have access to the place where the attack took place.

There is no access to the crime scene at the moment. Even establishing the type of weapon that was used is very difficult at the moment, because we do not have access, we cannot see the consequences of the use of such weapons. There is no way to collect any evidence. Therefore, we cannot state unequivocally about the type of weapon that was used - emphasized Dmitry Martsyn

Prosecutor Dmytro Martsyn also emphasized that two people, the so-called head of the Olenivsk penal colony and his first deputy, were served with notices of suspicion of committing criminal offenses. All those involved in the murder of Azov soldiers are still being identified

Recall

On July 28-29, 2022, in the village of Olenivka, the Russian military committed one of the largest terrorist attacks since the war. The enemy held Azov prisoners of war in barracks in a local prison. One of them was shelled by the enemy. As a result, at least 50 soldiers died - 41 from the explosion and 9 after it, because the Russians did not allow access for medics to save the wounded. However, the number of deaths has not yet been finalized.

Ex-heads of “Olenivka colony” involved in deaths of prisoners are served suspicion notices - SBU