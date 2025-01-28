Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka: the OGP named versions of the explosion

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71927 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92452 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106735 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109735 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129774 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103457 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102310 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117864 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112426 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 71927 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155913 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24775 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112426 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139847 views
Actual
Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka: the OGP named versions of the explosion

Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka: the OGP named versions of the explosion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26945 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is considering three possible causes of the explosion in the barracks of the Olenivska colony: artillery, a Dzhmil flamethrower or planted explosives. Due to the lack of access to the site of the attack, it is impossible to establish the exact cause.

The Prosecutor General's Office has developed several options for why an explosion occurred in one of the barracks of the Volnovakha penal colony in Olenivka in the summer of 2022, where Azov soldiers were kept. This was reported by representatives of the 18th Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General at a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The investigation suggests that the possible cause of the explosion in the barracks was the use of a hand-held flamethrower "Dzhmil". Investigators are also considering the possibility that the crime was committed using an artillery system or other high-precision weapons. In addition, they are also considering the possibility of planting explosives inside the room at the very entrance to the barracks. However, it is impossible to establish exactly which version is the final one, says prosecutor Dmytro Martsyn, because the investigation simply does not have access to the place where the attack took place.

There is no access to the crime scene at the moment. Even establishing the type of weapon that was used is very difficult at the moment, because we do not have access, we cannot see the consequences of the use of such weapons. There is no way to collect any evidence. Therefore, we cannot state unequivocally about the type of weapon that was used

- emphasized Dmitry Martsyn

Prosecutor Dmytro Martsyn also emphasized that two people, the so-called head of the Olenivsk penal colony and his first deputy, were served with notices of suspicion of committing criminal offenses. All those involved in the murder of Azov soldiers are still being identified

Recall

On July 28-29, 2022, in the village of Olenivka, the Russian military committed one of the largest terrorist attacks since the war. The enemy held Azov prisoners of war in barracks in a local prison. One of them was shelled by the enemy. As a result, at least 50 soldiers died - 41 from the explosion and 9 after it, because the Russians did not allow access for medics to save the wounded. However, the number of deaths has not yet been finalized.

Ex-heads of “Olenivka colony” involved in deaths of prisoners are served suspicion notices - SBU29.07.24, 12:07 • 28270 views

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising