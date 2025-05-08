Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was announced to journalists by the spokesman of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, reports UNN.

President Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with President Trump. We will inform you about the details based on its results - said Nikiforov.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to hold a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future.

Reminder

Earlier UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals is evidence of why Trump is the "chief deal maker."