Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump
07:03 PM

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

05:55 PM • 24841 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Popular news

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

May 8, 01:30 PM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

03:11 PM

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

04:12 PM
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 85279 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 105295 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 158863 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 123095 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 205430 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10556 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Trump

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was announced to journalists by the spokesman of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov, reports UNN.

President Zelenskyy is holding a telephone conversation with President Trump. We will inform you about the details based on its results 

- said Nikiforov.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to hold a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future. 

Reminder

Earlier UNN wrote that White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt stated that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on rare earth minerals is evidence of why Trump is the "chief deal maker."

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
