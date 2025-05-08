"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

Information has begun to spread online about the transition of some higher education institutions in Kyiv and the region to distance learning in the coming days. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has not provided such recommendations, so individual educational institutions choose this form of education on their own initiative. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, reports UNN. correspondent

Details

In particular, the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine reported that the institution will operate in a mixed mode in the coming days, that is, some faculties will continue to study full-time, and some will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9, "taking into account external threats."

If the faculty is able to organize quality distance learning, its students will study remotely, the rest - in laboratory conditions - reported at the university.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education noted that they did not provide recommendations on the transition to distance learning and each institution chooses the form of education independently.

If any schools and even universities switch to distance learning on these days due to possible shelling, this is solely at their own discretion. No such recommendations have been received from the Ministry of Education - reported in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Therefore, the administration of each individual educational institution in Ukraine should inform about the form of education.

Let us remind you

Due to the deteriorating security situation, schools in Cherkasy and Kaniv will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9. In Odesa, classes will be held according to the usual schedule, despite reports of a transition to distance learning online.