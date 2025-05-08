$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4838 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10538 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13869 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 21009 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26443 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46046 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51212 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 55022 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38524 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52866 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1840 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17659 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46046 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 55022 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100890 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34858 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52982 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55244 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85986 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 134995 views
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18805 views

Some universities in Kyiv are switching to distance learning on May 8-9, taking into account the threats. The Ministry of Education and Science did not give such recommendations, the decisions are made by the institutions independently.

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

Information has begun to spread online about the transition of some higher education institutions in Kyiv and the region to distance learning in the coming days. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has not provided such recommendations, so individual educational institutions choose this form of education on their own initiative. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, reports UNN. correspondent

Details

In particular, the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine reported that the institution will operate in a mixed mode in the coming days, that is, some faculties will continue to study full-time, and some will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9, "taking into account external threats."

If the faculty is able to organize quality distance learning, its students will study remotely, the rest - in laboratory conditions

- reported at the university.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education noted that they did not provide recommendations on the transition to distance learning and each institution chooses the form of education independently.

If any schools and even universities switch to distance learning on these days due to possible shelling, this is solely at their own discretion. No such recommendations have been received from the Ministry of Education

- reported in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Therefore, the administration of each individual educational institution in Ukraine should inform about the form of education.

Let us remind you

Due to the deteriorating security situation, schools in Cherkasy and Kaniv will switch to distance learning on May 8 and 9. In Odesa, classes will be held according to the usual schedule, despite reports of a transition to distance learning online.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivEducation
National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
