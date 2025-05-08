GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

The trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" has surpassed 475 million views in its first day, UNN writes, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as noted, may be delayed until 2026, but gamers are absorbing every bit of detail that developer Rockstar Games releases to the public. A telling example: Rockstar released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, and the company told The Hollywood Reporter that it received over 475 million views across all platforms.

For comparison, the game's first trailer, which was released back in 2023, garnered a relatively modest 93 million views over the same period. Back then, the trailer was a YouTube exclusive and the largest non-music video launch on the platform at the time.

The company claims that the trailer's release is the biggest video launch of all time. In the film industry, the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" garnered 365 million views in the first 24 hours, while "Fantastic Four: First Steps" garnered over 200 million.

The response to the trailer in the form of nearly half a billion views underscores the demand for the open-world game, a sequel to Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013, the publication notes.

And that demand extends to the soundtrack. The trailer featured the song Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters (written by Sharon Robinson), and Spotify reports that streams of the song have increased by 182,000% since its release (no, that's not a typo). In GTA games, music plays a big role on in-game radio stations, in missions, and in cutscenes.

"Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like nothing else," Sulinna Ong, Spotify's head of editorial, said in a statement. "Music has been synonymous with the series from the very beginning, so it's great to see new and old fans alike get on board with the iconic track in this way."

Addition

As the publication points out, GTA VI is undoubtedly the biggest game on next year's calendar with a release date of May 26, 2026 (initially announced for a 2025 launch). Rockstar Games (owned by Take-Two Interactive's Strauss Zelnick) has been developing the game for many years and confirmed that it was in development back in 2022.

It is believed that the company has spent over $1 billion on its development. At the same time, GTA V is estimated to have grossed around $10 billion since its launch over a decade ago thanks to frequent updates and new missions.