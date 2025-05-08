GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

$41.440.02
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

The second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has garnered over 475 million views, and the number of listens to the song from the trailer has increased by 182,000%. The game is expected to be released in 2026.

The trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" has surpassed 475 million views in its first day, UNN writes, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as noted, may be delayed until 2026, but gamers are absorbing every bit of detail that developer Rockstar Games releases to the public. A telling example: Rockstar released the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on Tuesday, and the company told The Hollywood Reporter that it received over 475 million views across all platforms.

For comparison, the game's first trailer, which was released back in 2023, garnered a relatively modest 93 million views over the same period. Back then, the trailer was a YouTube exclusive and the largest non-music video launch on the platform at the time.

The company claims that the trailer's release is the biggest video launch of all time. In the film industry, the trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" garnered 365 million views in the first 24 hours, while "Fantastic Four: First Steps" garnered over 200 million.

The response to the trailer in the form of nearly half a billion views underscores the demand for the open-world game, a sequel to Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013, the publication notes.

And that demand extends to the soundtrack. The trailer featured the song Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters (written by Sharon Robinson), and Spotify reports that streams of the song have increased by 182,000% since its release (no, that's not a typo). In GTA games, music plays a big role on in-game radio stations, in missions, and in cutscenes.

"Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like nothing else," Sulinna Ong, Spotify's head of editorial, said in a statement. "Music has been synonymous with the series from the very beginning, so it's great to see new and old fans alike get on board with the iconic track in this way."

Addition

As the publication points out, GTA VI is undoubtedly the biggest game on next year's calendar with a release date of May 26, 2026 (initially announced for a 2025 launch). Rockstar Games (owned by Take-Two Interactive's Strauss Zelnick) has been developing the game for many years and confirmed that it was in development back in 2022.

It is believed that the company has spent over $1 billion on its development. At the same time, GTA V is estimated to have grossed around $10 billion since its launch over a decade ago thanks to frequent updates and new missions.

