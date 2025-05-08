$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 36743 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 72525 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 63086 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 67982 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 106987 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83014 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 91681 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 41280 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54683 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47966 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

Kyiv • UNN

 19198 views

In the Vatican, believers in St. Peter's Square saw white smoke above the Sistine Chapel. The third attempt by cardinals today to elect a new Pope was successful.

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

In the Vatican, believers in St. Peter's Square saw white smoke above the Sistine Chapel. Therefore, the third attempt by the cardinals to elect a new Pope today was successful, writes UNN with reference to a live broadcast from the square.

Details

The new Pope was elected on the second day of the conclave in the third vote. Soon it will be known who will lead more than a billion Catholics.

It is worth mentioning that at the 2005 conclave, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger won on the second day of the conclave during the third vote.

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope21.04.25, 17:32 • 229347 views

Let us remind

Earlier, there were three unsuccessful attempts to elect a Pope - one on the first day of the conclave on May 7 and two on the second day. In total, three times the faithful who gathered in St. Peter's Square saw black smoke above the Sistine Chapel three times.

It is worth noting that these are the third consecutive papal elections in which the head of the Catholic Church was elected on the second day. Popes Benedict XVI and Francis were also elected on the second day of the conclave.

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope03.05.25, 09:22 • 16026 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyNews of the World
Vatican City
