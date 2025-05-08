A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel

In the Vatican, believers in St. Peter's Square saw white smoke above the Sistine Chapel. Therefore, the third attempt by the cardinals to elect a new Pope today was successful, writes UNN with reference to a live broadcast from the square.

Details

The new Pope was elected on the second day of the conclave in the third vote. Soon it will be known who will lead more than a billion Catholics.

It is worth mentioning that at the 2005 conclave, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger won on the second day of the conclave during the third vote.

Let us remind

Earlier, there were three unsuccessful attempts to elect a Pope - one on the first day of the conclave on May 7 and two on the second day. In total, three times the faithful who gathered in St. Peter's Square saw black smoke above the Sistine Chapel three times.

It is worth noting that these are the third consecutive papal elections in which the head of the Catholic Church was elected on the second day. Popes Benedict XVI and Francis were also elected on the second day of the conclave.

