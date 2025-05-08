$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17798 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 31984 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 36963 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41391 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66182 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64067 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67207 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39674 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53533 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

A resident of Sumy region tried to sell her newborn child for $30,000. She was detained during the transfer of money and the child, and the issue of suspicion of human trafficking is being resolved.

In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

In Sumy region, a woman was exposed and detained for trying to sell her own newborn child for 30 thousand dollars. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

During the inspection, it turned out that a resident of Sumy region, while still in late pregnancy, began looking for people willing to buy her future child. According to preliminary data, she intended to sell the newborn girl for 30 thousand dollars.

- law enforcement officers report.

So, according to the information, after the birth of the child, the woman proceeded to implement her plan. In particular, she agreed to transfer the baby to a resident of the Bilopolska community, offering a fictitious paternity. At first, she received an advance payment of $1,000, and already during the transfer of the main part of the funds, the woman was detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, are resolving the issue of notifying the woman of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking). The investigation is also ongoing. 

In Kharkiv a mother sold her two-month-old daughter for $20,000 to buy a car13.02.25, 12:13 • 32858 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
