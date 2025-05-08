In Sumy region, a woman was detained while trying to sell a baby for $30,000

In Sumy region, a woman was exposed and detained for trying to sell her own newborn child for 30 thousand dollars. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

During the inspection, it turned out that a resident of Sumy region, while still in late pregnancy, began looking for people willing to buy her future child. According to preliminary data, she intended to sell the newborn girl for 30 thousand dollars. - law enforcement officers report.

So, according to the information, after the birth of the child, the woman proceeded to implement her plan. In particular, she agreed to transfer the baby to a resident of the Bilopolska community, offering a fictitious paternity. At first, she received an advance payment of $1,000, and already during the transfer of the main part of the funds, the woman was detained by law enforcement officers.

Currently, police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, are resolving the issue of notifying the woman of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (human trafficking). The investigation is also ongoing.

In Kharkiv a mother sold her two-month-old daughter for $20,000 to buy a car