In Kharkiv a mother sold her two-month-old daughter for $20,000 to buy a car

A 22-year-old Kharkiv woman tried to sell her newborn daughter to an acquaintance for $20,000. The woman was detained while receiving the money, and her two children were handed over to the authorities, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on December 1, 2024, a resident of Kharkiv gave birth to a daughter. In January of the following year, the woman decided to sell the child to her friend and arranged a meeting with her.

The 22-year-old woman, who already has a son aged 1 year and 10 months, did not want to take care of her newborn daughter and decided to get rid of her, the National Police said.

The suspect announced a "price" of USD 20,000 for her two-month-old daughter.

According to the defendant, she urgently needed money for her own needs, so she decided to sell her own child.

According to the National Police, she and her partner planned to use the money to buy a car.

On February 12, police operatives and investigators detained the mother immediately after she sold her own child and received $20,000 for it.

The child was handed over to the authorities and juvenile police. Now the girl is being taken care of by doctors.

Law enforcement officers also found her son, aged 1 year and 10 months, at the woman's place of residence. He was also examined by doctors and is under their care.

The detained woman has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 149 (human trafficking) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

