"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party

US President Donald Trump criticized American billionaire Elon Musk's idea and stated that he "went off the rails." This was reported by CNN, citing Trump's press briefing aboard Air Force One, UNN reports.

"I think creating a third party is ridiculous," he said. - said the Head of the White House.

He suggested that Musk should be allowed to "play around with this idea," but no more – since there has never been a third party in "big politics" in the US. He also added that Musk has completely "gone off the rails" and turned into a "disaster."

"He even wants to create a third political party, despite the fact that such parties have never succeeded in the US – the system, it seems, is not designed for them. The only thing third parties are good for is creating complete and total chaos," he added.

Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party, the "American Party," after polling his followers. The party's goal is to "restore freedom" to the United States by challenging the two-party system.

