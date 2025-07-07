"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 26981 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 98936 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 105919 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 205006 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 341047 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 356099 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141992 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116811 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127377 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The EconomistJuly 6, 06:58 PM • 5995 views
The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Sumy region has increasedJuly 6, 07:20 PM • 3233 views
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 2705 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVA10:56 PM • 3436 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 1688 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 134910 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 341049 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 356099 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 213529 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 212333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Yemen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 205008 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 70603 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 192116 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 218774 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 187997 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Truth Social

"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1437 views

Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk's idea of creating a third political party in the US, calling it "ridiculous" and stating that Musk "has gone off the rails." Trump believes that such parties only create chaos.

"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party

US President Donald Trump criticized American billionaire Elon Musk's idea and stated that he "went off the rails." This was reported by CNN, citing Trump's press briefing aboard Air Force One, UNN reports.

"I think creating a third party is ridiculous," he said.

- said the Head of the White House.

He suggested that Musk should be allowed to "play around with this idea," but no more – since there has never been a third party in "big politics" in the US. He also added that Musk has completely "gone off the rails" and turned into a "disaster."

"He even wants to create a third political party, despite the fact that such parties have never succeeded in the US – the system, it seems, is not designed for them. The only thing third parties are good for is creating complete and total chaos," he added.

Recall

Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party, the "American Party," after polling his followers. The party's goal is to "restore freedom" to the United States by challenging the two-party system.

Trump assures he "helps a lot" Ukraine (video)07.07.25, 02:48 • 714 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Air Force One
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9