US President Donald Trump stated that he "helps Ukraine a lot," as it continues to resist the Russian Federation in the war unleashed by Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

The Head of the White House said this during a conversation with journalists on Sunday, July 6, while traveling from New Jersey to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

I help Ukraine, I help it a lot - Donald Trump replied to a media question about why he wouldn't help Ukraine as much as he does.

At the same time, he reiterated his position that this war would never have started if he had been president at that moment. The American leader again stated that the 2020 elections "were rigged."

The US President also commented on the recent phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think it was a good conversation. He took a very hard hit," Trump noted, adding at the same time that his dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin disappointed him.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about a conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.

Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Donald Trump, stated that Russia "played a certain role" in the formation of the United States, including the War of Independence and the Civil War. Putin's aide Yuriy Ushakov emphasized the deep historical roots between the countries.

"I don't know": Trump on whether he can stop the war against Ukraine