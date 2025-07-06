"I don't know": Trump on whether he can stop the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he was not sure if he could end Russia's war against Ukraine, which is very different from his campaign promise to quickly end the conflict.

I don't know. I can't tell you if it will happen - Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, responding to a question about whether he was confident he could end the fighting.

When asked if ending the war was a priority, Trump replied:

Yes. I would like that to happen

During the campaign, Trump promised to end hostilities between the two countries from day one in office. He later walked back that promise in an interview with TIME magazine, calling it an "exaggeration."

We have helped many countries. The situation with Ukraine is Biden's deal. It's not Trump's deal. I'm trying to finish it - Trump said.

According to Politico, Trump has tried to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. But in the past, he has threatened to withdraw from the war due to growing frustration with the ongoing hostilities.

This week, Trump had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His Thursday conversation with the Russian leader "did not bring any progress," Trump said hours after the two men spoke.

The publication notes that his conversation with Zelenskyy seemed more productive, according to the Ukrainian president's social media post and the president's statement to reporters.

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders had a "very important and fruitful conversation" in which they discussed Ukraine's air defense, joint defense production, and "mutual purchases and investments."

On Friday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that "we had a very good conversation, I think, very strategic."

I told you I was very unhappy with my conversation with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, that's not good - Trump said.

As Politico first reported, the Pentagon earlier this week paused some arms shipments to Ukraine, citing concerns that US ammunition stockpiles had become too low. When asked about this pause on Thursday, Trump replied:

We didn't do that. We are providing weapons. But we have given so many weapons. But we are providing weapons, and we are working with them and trying to help them. But we didn't do that

