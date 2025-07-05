$41.720.00
"Probably the best conversation in all this time": Zelenskyy revealed details of communication with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 903 views

The President of Ukraine called the conversation with the head of the White House "maximally productive." The heads of state discussed air defense issues and joint weapons production.

"Probably the best conversation in all this time": Zelenskyy revealed details of communication with Trump

The conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the White House, which took place the day before, was "maximally productive." The head of the Ukrainian state said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"This was probably the best conversation of all time, maximally productive. We discussed air defense issues. I am grateful for the willingness to help. 'Patriots' are the key to protection against ballistic missiles. We also discussed several other important issues that our teams will work on in detail at meetings in the near future," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also reported that Ukraine had concluded new agreements on joint weapons production with Denmark – in particular, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Industry of Denmark.

We will work on the territory of Denmark, and this is our joint project – the first significant opportunities for our Ukrainian production abroad. ... Joint work on the territory of Denmark – and subsequently in other countries that are key partners – provides an even greater scale. This applies to drones and many other necessary types of weapons

- the President noted.

In addition, he spoke about an agreement with the American side on a significant increase in joint work. Thus, an agreement was concluded between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and one of the leading American companies.

This will give Ukraine hundreds of thousands more drones this year on special terms and significantly more drones next year. In particular, interceptor drones – this is our obvious priority

- Zelenskyy pointed out.

He emphasized that "the task for our entire state, for the Defense Forces of Ukraine and all businesses working in this direction, is to provide literally every week

This means producing more such drones, training more drone operators, and much more efficiency in the use of interceptors," the head of state summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
