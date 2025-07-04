Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated that Russia "played a role" in the formation of the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegraph.

Details

The conversation took place on the eve of US Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on July 4. As Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov noted, Russia "played an important role in the formation of American statehood, including during the War of Independence of 1775-1783, and then during the Civil War of 1861-1865."

It was stated that our countries are linked not only by the alliance in the First and Second World Wars, but also by deeper historical roots — Ushakov stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

At the same time, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose".