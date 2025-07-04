$41.720.09
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Publications
Exclusives
Trump and Putin's conversation: the dictator spoke about Russia's "important role" in the creation of the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 943 views

During a conversation with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia "played a certain role" in the formation of the United States, including the War of Independence and the Civil War. Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, emphasized the deep historical roots between the countries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, stated that Russia "played a role" in the formation of the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegraph.

Details

The conversation took place on the eve of US Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on July 4. As Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov noted, Russia "played an important role in the formation of American statehood, including during the War of Independence of 1775-1783, and then during the Civil War of 1861-1865."

It was stated that our countries are linked not only by the alliance in the First and Second World Wars, but also by deeper historical roots

— Ushakov stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

At the same time, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose".

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
