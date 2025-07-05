Ukraine has signed agreements with the US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and its partners are scaling up the production of long-range weapons and interceptor drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

There must be, and certainly will be, more protection of life. We are scaling up joint weapons production with partners: long-range, to reduce Russia's desire to kill, and interceptor drones - to protect our people. This week there is an agreement with an American company on drone production, as well as an agreement with Denmark on the first joint production of weapons for Ukraine abroad. - noted the head of state.

Zelenskyy thanked partners who support the Ukrainian defense industry and are developing their own defense industry.

Recall

Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement on the creation of Ukrainian defense production facilities in Denmark. Denmark became the first country where Ukraine exports its own defense technologies for production and supply to the Ukrainian army.