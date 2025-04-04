The Cabinet of Ministers approves a program of preferential lending for critical defense companies with loans of up to UAH 500 million. The funds can be used for the production of weapons and military equipment at 5% per annum for up to 5 years.
Minister Smetanin discussed cooperation in the defense industry with the Italian ambassador. The parties discussed projects in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, armored vehicles and drones, as well as the possibility of financing the supply of military products.
Ukraine is negotiating with all partners to finance defense companies. Denmark has already started direct financing, investing almost EUR 600 million in Ukrainian defense production.
In a month, Ukraine will launch a digital project called the Library of Components for arms manufacturers. This will facilitate the search for the necessary parts and communication between manufacturers.
Ukraine's Defense Minister announced an increase in production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles in 2025. Ukraine has invested $4 billion in the development of the defense industry and plans to increase funding.
Ukraine has the production capacity to manufacture more than 3 million drones of various types per year, said Deputy Minister Anna Hvozdyar. Implementation requires funding, some of which can be provided by foreign partners.
The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the state special communications service to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition for the needs of the Defense Forces during martial law.
The Ministry of defense of Ukraine together with the Ministry of strategic industries and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine we tested robotic equipment of Ukrainian manufacturers for medical evacuation from the battlefield.
During an air raid in Kyiv, people were unable to hide in one of the capital's schools in the Obolon district, forcing the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to hold a preventive conversation with the person responsible for the shelter.
Ukraine has expanded the criteria for booking employees of defense industry enterprises, allowing companies to do so.
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a draft law aimed at improving the procedure for inspections of companies by market surveillance authorities, promoting proper quality control of non-food products and protecting businesses from corruption risks during inspections.
The Ministry of Strategic Industries says that $10 billion is the funding that can be covered by partners to use the full production capacity of the defense industry, which is $20 billion a year.
Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, of which more than 200 use artificial intelligence and machine learning methods.
Denmark will allocate $28. 6 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.
Ukrposhta has presented a new block of 6 postage stamps depicting Ukrainian-made weapons - drones, artillery systems and armored vehicles - created with the assistance of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.
Ukraine launches the Iron Range project to simplify testing and evaluation of new weapons to speed up their development and delivery to the army.
The United Kingdom and BAE Systems have signed an agreement for the company to repair and maintain L119 guns in Ukraine at British expense, reducing logistics for the Ukrainian military and attracting partner funds to the country.
Three individuals, including the head of a strategic state-owned enterprise, its beneficial owner and an accountant, were charged with causing UAH 3. 2 million in losses through a scheme involving overpriced contracts and falsification of documents.
Ukraine has started negotiations with Latvia on a bilateral security agreement, defining its content, key elements and thematic blocks.
Ukraine and Finland held another round of talks to outline key elements of a bilateral security agreement.
In February, 228 shelters were constructed at public expense in Ukraine, including 196 repaired, 6 newly constructed, 23 modular shelters and 3 reconstructed/rehabilitated, with priority given to educational and healthcare facilities and residential buildings, as part of ongoing efforts to build and equip protective structures in accordance with the plan developed for the end of 2023.
President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership to discuss the situation at the front, frontline supplies, weapons production, and construction of fortifications.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production to implement recent agreements as soon as possible.
The deputy minister said that with additional funding, Ukrainian drone manufacturers could increase monthly production from about 150,000 units to more than 2 million units by the end of the year.
The 12 winners of the first Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received $10,000 each to further develop projects in areas such as target recognition, navigation systems, and secure communications to support the military.
After taking inventory of Ukraine's resources and determining how many more people need to be mobilized, Ukraine will decide how to improve its reservation system.
The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the CEO of the German company Helsing GmbH sign a Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence in Ukrainian Drones.
An interagency group, the Ukraine Deal Team, has started operating in Ukraine and is already actively pursuing three major projects with American defense companies.
Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition, as well as developing new weapons to strengthen its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia failed to achieve the goals of its offensive, which began in November 2023, and that the enemy's offensive potential would be completely exhausted by early spring.