Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2912 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11235 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53933 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195072 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112920 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374283 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299712 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254694 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115640 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195072 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374283 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246445 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299712 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9808 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33822 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61683 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47789 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118143 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

News by theme

Enterprises that the Ministry of Strategic Industries recognizes as critically important will be able to receive preferential loans: Cabinet of Ministers decides

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a program of preferential lending for critical defense companies with loans of up to UAH 500 million. The funds can be used for the production of weapons and military equipment at 5% per annum for up to 5 years.

Economy • November 5, 11:49 AM • 48981 views

Ukraine and Italy are going to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry

Minister Smetanin discussed cooperation in the defense industry with the Italian ambassador. The parties discussed projects in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, armored vehicles and drones, as well as the possibility of financing the supply of military products.

War • October 19, 08:01 AM • 56405 views
Exclusive

Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

Ukraine is negotiating with all partners to finance defense companies. Denmark has already started direct financing, investing almost EUR 600 million in Ukrainian defense production.

Economy • October 7, 09:54 AM • 103733 views

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry announced the launch of the "Library of Components"

In a month, Ukraine will launch a digital project called the Library of Components for arms manufacturers. This will facilitate the search for the necessary parts and communication between manufacturers.

War • October 7, 09:37 AM • 12323 views

Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles

Ukraine's Defense Minister announced an increase in production of drones, long-range weapons, and ballistic missiles in 2025. Ukraine has invested $4 billion in the development of the defense industry and plans to increase funding.

War • October 2, 09:48 AM • 15730 views

Ukraine has enough capacity to produce millions of UAVs of various types - Ministry of Strategic Industries

Ukraine has the production capacity to manufacture more than 3 million drones of various types per year, said Deputy Minister Anna Hvozdyar. Implementation requires funding, some of which can be provided by foreign partners.

Technologies • July 31, 01:07 PM • 14172 views

Rada allowed Gosspetsvyaz to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the state special communications service to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition for the needs of the Defense Forces during martial law.

War • June 6, 09:35 AM • 18155 views

In Ukraine, robotic equipment was tested to save people from the battlefield

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine together with the Ministry of strategic industries and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine we tested robotic equipment of Ukrainian manufacturers for medical evacuation from the battlefield.

War • May 29, 01:51 PM • 17805 views

In one of the capital's schools, people were not allowed to go into shelters during the air raid. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry responded

During an air raid in Kyiv, people were unable to hide in one of the capital's schools in the Obolon district, forcing the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to hold a preventive conversation with the person responsible for the shelter.

Society • May 25, 12:38 PM • 20773 views

Ministry of Strategic Industry: criteria for booking defense industry workers expanded

Ukraine has expanded the criteria for booking employees of defense industry enterprises, allowing companies to do so.

War • May 20, 01:04 PM • 18062 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a draft law aimed at improving the procedure for inspections of companies by market surveillance authorities, promoting proper quality control of non-food products and protecting businesses from corruption risks during inspections.

Economy • May 7, 02:54 PM • 19321 views

Ministry of Strategic Industries says Ukraine can produce another $10 billion worth of weapons this year if funding is available - media

The Ministry of Strategic Industries says that $10 billion is the funding that can be covered by partners to use the full production capacity of the defense industry, which is $20 billion a year.

War • May 6, 09:36 AM • 29972 views
Exclusive

Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI

Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, of which more than 200 use artificial intelligence and machine learning methods.

War • May 1, 11:55 AM • 126982 views

Denmark to buy $28.6 million worth of weapons for Ukraine from domestic producers

Denmark will allocate $28. 6 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

War • April 27, 09:12 PM • 84540 views

Ukrposhta introduced new Weapons of Victory stamps

Ukrposhta has presented a new block of 6 postage stamps depicting Ukrainian-made weapons - drones, artillery systems and armored vehicles - created with the assistance of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Society • April 14, 06:07 AM • 27098 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industries launch the Iron Range project

Ukraine launches the Iron Range project to simplify testing and evaluation of new weapons to speed up their development and delivery to the army.

War • April 14, 02:00 AM • 30713 views

British company to repair L119 guns in Ukraine - Kamyshin

The United Kingdom and BAE Systems have signed an agreement for the company to repair and maintain L119 guns in Ukraine at British expense, reducing logistics for the Ukrainian military and attracting partner funds to the country.

War • April 10, 01:15 PM • 27492 views

UAH 3.2 million in damages to strategic state-owned enterprise: new suspicion served to Shyman

Three individuals, including the head of a strategic state-owned enterprise, its beneficial owner and an accountant, were charged with causing UAH 3. 2 million in losses through a scheme involving overpriced contracts and falsification of documents.

Economy • April 2, 03:37 PM • 103150 views

The content and key elements were outlined: Ukraine starts negotiations with Latvia on a security agreement

Ukraine has started negotiations with Latvia on a bilateral security agreement, defining its content, key elements and thematic blocks.

War • March 14, 06:43 PM • 55804 views

Ukraine and Finland hold a new round of talks on a bilateral security agreement

Ukraine and Finland held another round of talks to outline key elements of a bilateral security agreement.

Politics • March 13, 01:55 PM • 21081 views

Tkachenko: 228 new shelters equipped at state expense appeared in Ukraine in February

In February, 228 shelters were constructed at public expense in Ukraine, including 196 repaired, 6 newly constructed, 23 modular shelters and 3 reconstructed/rehabilitated, with priority given to educational and healthcare facilities and residential buildings, as part of ongoing efforts to build and equip protective structures in accordance with the plan developed for the end of 2023.

War • March 11, 10:17 PM • 37229 views

The situation on the battlefield, weapons production and fortifications: Zelensky held a meeting and heard from Syrsky, Umerov and Shmyhal

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership to discuss the situation at the front, frontline supplies, weapons production, and construction of fortifications.

War • March 11, 01:39 PM • 22357 views

Zelenskyy holds meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on arms supplies from partners and domestic production to implement recent agreements as soon as possible.

War • March 5, 05:45 PM • 105738 views

Ukrainian manufacturers can produce about 150 thousand drones per month - Ministry of Strategic Industries

The deputy minister said that with additional funding, Ukrainian drone manufacturers could increase monthly production from about 150,000 units to more than 2 million units by the end of the year.

War • March 5, 12:00 PM • 27942 views

12 winners of the Hackathon received $10,000 each for military-technical projects from the Ministry of Defense

The 12 winners of the first Hackathon organized by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received $10,000 each to further develop projects in areas such as target recognition, navigation systems, and secure communications to support the military.

War • March 1, 04:04 PM • 101873 views

The Ministry of Economy has outlined the steps to be taken to improve the booking system

After taking inventory of Ukraine's resources and determining how many more people need to be mobilized, Ukraine will decide how to improve its reservation system.

War • February 26, 12:55 PM • 28216 views

Ukrainian-made drones will have AI - Yermak

The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the CEO of the German company Helsing GmbH sign a Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence in Ukrainian Drones.

War • February 25, 04:35 AM • 109548 views

Ukraine Deal Team, an interagency team, has been launched in Ukraine - Kamyshin

An interagency group, the Ukraine Deal Team, has started operating in Ukraine and is already actively pursuing three major projects with American defense companies.

War • February 18, 02:46 AM • 107906 views

Zelensky: Ukraine increases production of drones and ammunition while developing new weapons

Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition, as well as developing new weapons to strengthen its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

War • January 30, 06:01 PM • 39665 views

In early spring, the Russian offensive will be completely exhausted - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Russia failed to achieve the goals of its offensive, which began in November 2023, and that the enemy's offensive potential would be completely exhausted by early spring.

War • January 30, 04:41 PM • 65859 views