The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities at one of its next meetings. UNN reports with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Details

The Draft Law No. 5473-d on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On State Market Supervision and Control of Non-Food Products" to Regulate Certain Issues of Market Supervision and Liability of Business Entities is intended to improve the legislation in the field of state market supervision and control of non-food products, which will ensure proper and effective control over the quality of non-food products, as well as protection of business entities from possible corruption risks during inspections.

The draft law provides, among other things:

to grant market surveillance authorities and business entities the right to record the process of inspections by means of audio, photo and video equipment;

to reduce the amount of administrative and economic sanctions applied to distributors - legal entities or individual entrepreneurs who have chosen the simplified taxation system, and to define the circumstances under which the amount of the fine is set.

When the Committee on Economic Development was considering draft law No. 5473-d, it was emphasized that in times of war it is extremely important to provide financial support to the manufacturer and domestic defense enterprises, and the adoption of this draft law will enable the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to compensate interest rates on loans for Ukrainian arms manufacturers. This tool has already proved its effectiveness in supporting industry in the State Program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9"

Addendum

In April 2024, the Committee on Economic Development recommended that the draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities be adopted as a whole.

