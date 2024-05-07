The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82896 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107699 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250721 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41335 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65579 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82896 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59773 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65579 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
Actual
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19299 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a draft law aimed at improving the procedure for inspections of companies by market surveillance authorities, promoting proper quality control of non-food products and protecting businesses from corruption risks during inspections.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading a draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities at one of its next meetings. UNN reports  with reference to the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada meeting.

Details

The Draft Law No. 5473-d on Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On State Market Supervision and Control of Non-Food Products" to Regulate Certain Issues of Market Supervision and Liability of Business Entities is intended to improve the legislation in the field of state market supervision and control of non-food products, which will ensure proper and effective control over the quality of non-food products, as well as protection of business entities from possible corruption risks during inspections.

The draft law provides, among other things:

  • to grant market surveillance authorities and business entities the right to record the process of inspections by means of audio, photo and video equipment;
  • to reduce the amount of administrative and economic sanctions applied to distributors - legal entities or individual entrepreneurs who have chosen the simplified taxation system, and to define the circumstances under which the amount of the fine is set.

When the Committee on Economic Development was considering draft law No. 5473-d, it was emphasized that in times of war it is extremely important to provide financial support to the manufacturer and domestic defense enterprises, and the adoption of this draft law will enable the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine to compensate interest rates on loans for Ukrainian arms manufacturers. This tool has already proved its effectiveness in supporting industry in the State Program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9"

Addendum

 In April 2024, the Committee on Economic Development recommended that the draft law on improving the procedure for inspections of enterprises by market surveillance authorities be adopted as a whole.

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum loan amount for working capital financing to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%"01.05.24, 20:32 • 56393 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising