Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101041 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253939 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174897 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166014 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227815 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum loan amount for working capital financing to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56394 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the maximum loan amount for working capital to UAH 5 million under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%", while leaving the limits for investment purposes unchanged.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Procedure for Providing Financial State Support to Business Entities under the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% Program, in particular, the maximum amount of lending for working capital financing was reduced to UAH 5 million. This is reported on the Government portal, UNN reports .

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the Procedure for Providing Financial State Support to Business Entities, which defines the parameters of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program. In particular, the maximum loan amount for working capital financing was reduced to UAH 5 million. The limits for investment purposes remain unchanged, in particular, for processing industry enterprises they amount to UAH 150 million.

 , the statement said.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Nadiya Bihun, the state has a limited resource of cheap money to support business, and therefore the government is striving to use it as efficiently as possible.

As the National Bank gradually reduces its key policy rate, working capital becomes more readily available on market terms. Accordingly, the Government is modernizing the "5-7-9%" program to refocus this type of state support on investment lending. Attracting investment in the real sector is one of the key areas of the "Made in Ukraine.

- Runun said.

The government also changed the program parameters that affect banks' profits. The margin of banks working with borrowers under the program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" was limited. This will free up UAH 3 billion and direct these funds directly to business lending.

Recall

Farms that received loans by 2022 and are located in the temporarily occupied territories or where active hostilities are taking place can postpone their repayment until December 31, 2025.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising