Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

Negotiations on the involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing are underway with all partners of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar.

When asked how many countries are being negotiated with to start financing Ukrainian defense companies, Hvozdyar replied:

“We are currently negotiating with all our partners. They are all at different stages, but we are talking about it with all our partners, all those who support us... We cannot say who is at the final stage, we will say when we have the result.

The Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a Letter of Intent to implement financial support for defense production in Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov reported that Denmark was the first foreign partner to start direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies. This model of cooperation allows Ukraine to reduce its dependence on international aid and is a much cheaper and more efficient way to produce modern weapons.