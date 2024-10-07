Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 40294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162633 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135507 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141731 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170999 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104705 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140007 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88415 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107712 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198415 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187433 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140007 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137222 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154177 views
Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103687 views

Ukraine is negotiating with all partners to finance defense companies. Denmark has already started direct financing, investing almost EUR 600 million in Ukrainian defense production.

Negotiations on the involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing are underway with all partners of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Hanna Hvozdyar.

When asked how many countries are being negotiated with to start financing Ukrainian defense companies, Hvozdyar replied:

“We are currently negotiating with all our partners. They are all at different stages, but we are talking about it with all our partners, all those who support us... We cannot say who is at the final stage, we will say when we have the result.

Ukrainian factories ready to double weapons production, but lack funds - Zelenskyy11.09.24, 19:07 • 39320 views

Addendum Addendum

The Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and Denmark's Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed a Letter of Intent to implement financial support for defense production in Ukraine.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov reported that Denmark was the first foreign partner to start direct financing of Ukrainian defense companies. This model of cooperation allows Ukraine to reduce its dependence on international aid and is a much cheaper and more efficient way to produce modern weapons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
troels-lund-poulsenTroels Lund Poulsen
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine

