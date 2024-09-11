ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Ukrainian factories ready to double weapons production, but lack funds - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian factories ready to double weapons production, but lack funds - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39321 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian companies are ready to increase weapons production, but lack funds. He appealed to partners for financial assistance, noting that production in Ukraine is cheaper and faster.

Ukrainian factories are ready to double the production of weapons, some companies, including private ones, are ready to maximize and even quintuple production, but there is not enough money. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Crimean Platform summit, a correspondent of UNN  reports.

"We need money to increase our production. We have these opportunities... Ukrainian plants and factories are ready to increase or double our production. Some companies, including private ones, are ready to maximize and even quintuple (production - ed.), they are ready, but they lack the money to do it. We are turning to our partners for help, in particular with financing, which is very important because it is cheaper and faster to do it here," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelensky stated that it is quite possible for Ukraine to produce 1.5-2 million drones, but with very little money.

Shmyhal notedthat Ukraine now has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics

