Ukrainian factories ready to double weapons production, but lack funds - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian factories are ready to double the production of weapons, some companies, including private ones, are ready to maximize and even quintuple production, but there is not enough money. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Crimean Platform summit, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We need money to increase our production. We have these opportunities... Ukrainian plants and factories are ready to increase or double our production. Some companies, including private ones, are ready to maximize and even quintuple (production - ed.), they are ready, but they lack the money to do it. We are turning to our partners for help, in particular with financing, which is very important because it is cheaper and faster to do it here," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelensky stated that it is quite possible for Ukraine to produce 1.5-2 million drones, but with very little money.

Shmyhal notedthat Ukraine now has a critical need to raise additional funds for defense, for defense capability.