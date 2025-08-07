Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damaged

In the Russian city of Surovikino (Volgograd region), a series of explosions occurred on the night of Thursday, August 7. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that sounds of unknown drones were heard, after which about 10 explosions thundered. Later, a fire started in one of the districts.

Surovikino, Volgograd region, locals report an attack, investigating - reads one of the messages.

Later, the Telegram channel ASTRA clarified that the attack was carried out on a railway station.

Recall

On the night of August 4, explosions occurred in several Russian cities, including Voronezh and Frolovo. Russian air defense reported the destruction of 11 drones; the Arched railway station was also attacked.

Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged