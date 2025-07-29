$41.780.01
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
July 28, 05:54 PM • 14918 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 80103 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 59416 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 112880 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 62688 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 58484 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 49843 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43943 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31787 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27619 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

On the night of July 29, drones attacked the city of Salsk in Russia's Rostov region, causing fires. Explosions were also reported in the neighboring Volgodonsk.

Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged

On the night of Tuesday, July 29, drones attacked the city of Salsk in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In the video published online, the flight of drones and the work of air defense can be heard. Fires are reported.

According to Russian Telegram channels, one of the attacked objects is located in the area of railway tracks.

Explosions are also reported in the neighboring Volgodonsk.

Recall

On the night of July 25, explosions occurred in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation after a UAV threat was announced. Local residents reported "loud sounds" in Taganrog, Novocherkassk, Shakhty, and Matveev Kurgan.

On the night of July 21, drones attacked the Kamennolomi railway station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire.

Rostov Oblast of Russia suffered a drone attack: Millerovo military airfield under attack22.07.25, 00:57 • 3520 views

News of the World
