Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damaged

On the night of Tuesday, July 29, drones attacked the city of Salsk in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

In the video published online, the flight of drones and the work of air defense can be heard. Fires are reported.

According to Russian Telegram channels, one of the attacked objects is located in the area of railway tracks.

Explosions are also reported in the neighboring Volgodonsk.

Recall

On the night of July 25, explosions occurred in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation after a UAV threat was announced. Local residents reported "loud sounds" in Taganrog, Novocherkassk, Shakhty, and Matveev Kurgan.

On the night of July 21, drones attacked the Kamennolomi railway station in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, causing a fire.

