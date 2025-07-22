Rostov Oblast of Russia suffered a drone attack: Millerovo military airfield under attack

On Monday evening, July 21, the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was subjected to a drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the Millerovo military airfield was hit. The footage shows flashes and a raging fire in the area of the object as a result of the hits.

A UAV attack is underway on the military airfield in Millerovo. 12 aircraft-type UAVs were shot down by air defense over the Rostov region from 16:00 to 22:00 - they write on social networks.

Reference

Millerovo is a strategic airfield in the Rostov region. It serves as a base for front-line aviation that performs tasks to support the Russian infantry operating in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Recall

In some cities of the Rostov region (RF) on the night of January 5, explosions occurred amid the detection of drones in the region. It was loud, in particular, in the area of Taganrog, Tarasovka and Millerovo, where a military airfield is located.

On the night of September 29, 2024, the Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by more than 20 drones. According to Russian sources, all UAVs were shot down, but NASA recorded fires near the airfield.

