Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast too
Kyiv • UNN
Drones attacked the Kamennolomi railway station in Russia's Rostov region, causing a fire. UAV activity is also reported in Moscow Oblast and air defense operations in temporarily occupied Snizhne.
Drones destroyed the "Kamenolomni" railway hub in Russia's Rostov region. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
It is noted that the UAV attack on the Rostov region continues.
Kamenolomni, Rostov region, railway station is on fire
Meanwhile, users also report about attack UAVs that "broke through" into Russia's Moscow region.
In addition, Russian air defense was forced to actively operate in the temporarily occupied Snizhne, Donetsk region.
Recall
The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those carrying coal. Also, according to him, the deliberate destruction of locomotives is being recorded.
