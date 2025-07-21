Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast too

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 30631 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 81224 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 114379 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 98151 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 81765 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 56702 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 141088 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 276056 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 112631 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 100855 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
98%
742mm
Popular news
Armed Syrian Bedouins announce withdrawal from Sweida, a Druze-majority cityJuly 20, 04:09 PM • 5040 views
Trump and Xi Jinping may meet at APEC summit in South Korea - South China Morning PostJuly 20, 05:14 PM • 7000 views
Russia boasted about the drone assembly process and production scaleJuly 20, 05:27 PM • 26299 views
Russia provokes new conflict in post-Soviet space - NSDCJuly 20, 06:18 PM • 10079 views
Pletenchuk: Russia never built aircraft carriers, and the only ship of this class was stolen from UkraineJuly 20, 07:04 PM • 13481 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 276057 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 197349 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 263701 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 281537 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 458601 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 46416 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 141088 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 166157 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 167227 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 170418 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast too

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

Drones attacked the Kamennolomi railway station in Russia's Rostov region, causing a fire. UAV activity is also reported in Moscow Oblast and air defense operations in temporarily occupied Snizhne.

Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast too

Drones destroyed the "Kamenolomni" railway hub in Russia's Rostov region. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the UAV attack on the Rostov region continues.

Kamenolomni, Rostov region, railway station is on fire

- commentators write.

Meanwhile, users also report about attack UAVs that "broke through" into Russia's Moscow region.

In addition, Russian air defense was forced to actively operate in the temporarily occupied Snizhne, Donetsk region.

Recall

The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those carrying coal. Also, according to him, the deliberate destruction of locomotives is being recorded.

Explosions in Moscow Oblast: Drones Flew Towards the Russian Capital17.07.25, 03:51 • 10497 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Donetsk Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9