Drones destroyed a railway hub in Russia's Rostov region, loud in Moscow Oblast too

Drones destroyed the "Kamenolomni" railway hub in Russia's Rostov region. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the UAV attack on the Rostov region continues.

Kamenolomni, Rostov region, railway station is on fire - commentators write.

Meanwhile, users also report about attack UAVs that "broke through" into Russia's Moscow region.

In addition, Russian air defense was forced to actively operate in the temporarily occupied Snizhne, Donetsk region.

Recall

The Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi stated that Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian railway infrastructure are aimed exclusively at civilian trains, mostly those carrying coal. Also, according to him, the deliberate destruction of locomotives is being recorded.

Explosions in Moscow Oblast: Drones Flew Towards the Russian Capital