Explosions in Moscow Oblast: Drones Flew Towards the Russian Capital

On the night of July 17, explosions were heard in the Moscow region. Unknown drones flying towards the Russian capital were recorded in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Details

According to Russian media, explosions were heard in the area of Lytkine and Bakeyeve villages of Solnechnogorsk urban district.

In addition, loud explosions were heard in the Zelenograd area. Local residents saw bright flashes in the sky.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense forces allegedly shot down drones.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down two drones that were flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall. - the official's message says.

Later he added that the Ministry of Defense's air defense had destroyed another drone that was flying towards the Russian capital.

And in the village of Alabushevo, residents report power outages - Russian media write.

UAV danger has also been declared in the airspace of the Leningrad region, said Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko.

Recall

On the evening of July 16, unknown drones attacked the Russian city of Belgorod, as a result of which one civilian was killed and six were injured. Six households were also damaged.

