Demonstration of force will make Putin sit down at the negotiating table - Zelenskyy

A demonstration of force will make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sit down at the negotiating table. Perhaps this force will not even have to be used, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax, UNN reports.

Details

I remember that we had a strong deterrence package before President Trump took office. I would like America to sell us such a package. But it was not done. We talked to President Trump about these things. I would very much like us to be strong - explained the President.

Zelenskyy added that a demonstration of force would make the Russian dictator sit down at the negotiating table. At the same time, this force might not have to be used.

A demonstration of force will make Putin sit down at the negotiating table. It is not a fact that we will have to use this force, but if Russia knows about its existence, it is already a strong argument for ending the war - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state added that Ukraine wants peace, but Russians only understand force, so strong sanctions and weapons are needed.

President Trump and all of America and Europe know that we want peace and an end to the war, but Russians only understand force. So, only strong sanctions and only strong weapons. We are ready for action, for a demonstration of force - Zelenskyy added.

Addition

US President Donald Trump agreed to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's proposal to help Ukraine, offering to sell five Patriot systems instead of two. This change in position was the result of efforts by EU and NATO leaders, including the President of Finland and the NATO Secretary General.