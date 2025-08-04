Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy

Model and wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, shared a rare photo with her son and frankly spoke about the difficult emotions she experienced during her unexpected pregnancy. She admitted that it was hard for her to come to terms with the changes that motherhood brought, but called this experience an important lesson. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

On Sunday, Hailey Bieber shared a rare photo with her son, who was born last August. She also spoke about her summer and admitted that it was "hard to come to terms" with her unexpected pregnancy.

"It was hard for me to come to terms with the pregnancy, it was unexpected, and you have to face so many emotions," she said in an interview with Vogue Italia.

"You realize that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes for the better, but it will never be the same again. It was a huge challenge for me, psychologically," the model added.

In one of the photos, Hailey poses in a red top with a deep neckline, showing minimal makeup. Other images show her during her home skincare routine.

Despite intense rumors about problems in her marriage with Justin Bieber, the model emphasized that he is a "natural-born" father who sees her as a "goddess" and "superhero." Although Hailey recently appeared in public without her wedding ring, their joint vacation in Switzerland seems to indicate the preservation of warm relations, the publication notes. According to Hailey, the difficult period only strengthened her as a person and helped deepen her connection with her husband.

