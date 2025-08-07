UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted

Russian facilities in Krasnodar Krai and in temporarily occupied Crimea suffered massive drone attacks. A military unit and an oil refinery are burning, and railway communication has been disrupted. The region is experiencing a series of fires and panic among the population. This is reported by Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of August 7, a series of drone attacks on military and infrastructure facilities were recorded on the territory of the Russian Federation and in occupied Crimea. Particularly intense strikes hit the Krasnodar Krai.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, according to local residents, military unit No. 61661 caught fire. Eyewitnesses published a video of a large-scale fire after a UAV hit. Information about the fire was confirmed in the official mailing list of the local warning system, although the unit number was not mentioned there.

At the same time, an oil refinery is burning in the village of Afipsky. According to the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai, the fire occurred after drone fragments hit a technological unit for processing gas and condensate. The fire was assigned the 4th rank of complexity. The fire covered an area of 250 m², but rescuers managed to localize the fire and completely extinguish it by 8:21 AM.

In addition, UAV fragments damaged the railway contact network between the Velichkovka and Angelinskaya stations. Due to this, seven passenger trains were stopped. Delays will last up to three hours, according to the North Caucasian Railway. There are no civilian casualties.

The Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea have become targets of a massive wave of drone strikes. Throughout the night and morning of August 7, numerous explosions, fires, and disruptions to transport infrastructure were reported.

The situation in Crimea also remains tense. According to reports from the Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter", explosions and sounds of air defense were heard in the Krasnoperekopsk district, Dzhankoy, Gvardeyskoye, and in the area of the Starokrymsky training ground. In Dzhankoy chats, fragments allegedly falling on Kalinina Street were discussed – this information requires additional confirmation.

In Sudak, eyewitnesses recorded a column of smoke, which could have been the result of an explosion. The video was distributed by the Supernova+ channel, but the authenticity of the recording has not yet been confirmed.

Against the background of these events, Russian media traditionally try to downplay the scale of the damage. However, eyewitness videos and local Telegram channels indicate serious consequences of the attacks.

Recall

On the night of August 7, Ukraine repelled an attack of 112 Shahed-type UAVs and imitators, neutralizing 89 enemy targets. 23 drones hit 11 locations.