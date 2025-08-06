Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European leaders participated in a conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed what was voiced in Moscow, UNN reports.

Just on the way from our brigades in Sumy region, I had a conversation with President Trump. This conversation took place after the visit of President Trump's representative, Steven Witkoff, to Moscow. Our common position with partners is absolutely clear: the war must end. And it must be an honest end. European leaders also took part in the conversation, and I am grateful to each of them for their support. We discussed what was voiced in Moscow - Zelenskyy reported.

The President emphasized that Ukraine will definitely defend its independence.

We all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war it started. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine - Zelenskyy summarized.

"Significant progress has been made": Trump on Witkoff's meeting with Putin

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump today began a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree on a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum came after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.