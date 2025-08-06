"Significant progress has been made": Trump on Witkoff's meeting with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that his special envoy, Stephen Witkoff, had a "very productive meeting" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during which significant progress was made, and that Trump has already informed European allies about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

My special envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a very productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Significant progress was made. After that, I informed some of our European allies. Everyone agrees that this war must end, and we will work on this in the coming days and weeks. Thank you for your attention to this matter. - Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

Recall

US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff held his fifth meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The negotiations lasted about three hours.