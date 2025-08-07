TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense

From September 1, all employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TCR) are obliged to wear body cameras and record video during document checks or summons delivery, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Defense is strengthening the transparency of TCR operations. From September 1, all TCR employees are obliged to wear body cameras and record video during document checks or summons delivery. In case of violation of recording rules, disciplinary action is provided - Shmyhal wrote.

The Minister of Defense states that "this step will ensure transparency and legality of the activities of TCR notification groups, as well as protect the rights of both parties."

"Currently, the provision of recording devices is about 85%. Work is underway to purchase additional devices," Shmyhal noted.

