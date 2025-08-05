The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of another campaign to discredit TCCs via Telegram

$41.790.03
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 6326 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5906 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17880 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49937 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94378 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78456 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127253 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156775 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84517 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISWAugust 5, 01:21 AM • 11181 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 32938 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 23377 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 19748 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 31920 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 3896 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 49950 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94388 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127262 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 156784 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 35430 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 58375 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 52476 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 57179 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 360108 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of another campaign to discredit TCCs via Telegram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of a Russian campaign to discredit TCCs via a Telegram bot. It calls for arson attacks on TCCs to disrupt mobilization, collecting personal data.

The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of another campaign to discredit TCCs via Telegram

Russians are spreading information online about a Telegram bot that calls for setting fire to territorial recruitment centers and social support centers in order to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

This is part of a coordinated campaign aimed at destabilizing the situation and recruiting potential perpetrators of terrorist acts, which will result in the death of these perpetrators from the actions of Russians, or criminal liability. Such bots are used to collect personal information, which allows the enemy to carry out further manipulations and blackmail.

- the message says.

The CCD calls not to transfer personal data to such a bot, and also not to open messages that call for spreading similar content.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border03.08.25, 14:19 • 8892 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Telegram
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine