The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation warns of another campaign to discredit TCCs via Telegram

Russians are spreading information online about a Telegram bot that calls for setting fire to territorial recruitment centers and social support centers in order to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, writes UNN.

This is part of a coordinated campaign aimed at destabilizing the situation and recruiting potential perpetrators of terrorist acts, which will result in the death of these perpetrators from the actions of Russians, or criminal liability. Such bots are used to collect personal information, which allows the enemy to carry out further manipulations and blackmail. - the message says.

The CCD calls not to transfer personal data to such a bot, and also not to open messages that call for spreading similar content.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border