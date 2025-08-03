The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 41615 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 63749 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 52137 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 114105 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 269487 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 238607 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 122403 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 109681 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 206113 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76675 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.8m/s
39%
750mm
Popular news
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injuredAugust 3, 03:01 AM • 12908 views
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISWAugust 3, 04:28 AM • 17370 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heatPhotoAugust 3, 04:36 AM • 14071 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"07:32 AM • 13625 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 15154 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhoto07:54 AM • 15453 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 41616 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 269488 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 141888 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 238610 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Lammy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Kherson Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 63775 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 58651 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 97588 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 113735 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 188691 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian
YouTube

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept 90 of its citizens from the Georgian border. The Ukrainian side systematically works on the return of citizens, but only if their citizenship is confirmed.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted information actively disseminated by Russian propaganda media, claiming that Ukraine allegedly refuses to take back about 90 of its citizens who are at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the Georgian border. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Information that Ukraine allegedly refuses to accept about 90 of its citizens at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint is a fake.

- the message says.

According to the report, Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that Ukraine allegedly does not want to accept its own citizens, including prisoners of war and former prisoners, from neutral territory.

In reality, the situation is quite different. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the occupiers have illegally taken convicted persons from temporarily occupied territories. After serving their sentences, these people were released with certificates that are not official documents for crossing the border.

The decision to enter is made by the Georgian side. The Ukrainian consulate in Tbilisi issues relevant notes confirming its readiness to issue a certificate for return to Ukraine. However, as explained by the CCD, such a certificate can only be obtained by those whose citizenship is confirmed. If a person is not a citizen of Ukraine, the consul has no grounds to issue documents.

From the very beginning of this situation, the Ukrainian side has acted systematically and coordinatedly. The return of citizens is handled by the Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Coordination Headquarters, and the ombudsman. All citizens of Ukraine who have supporting documents receive assistance and return home.

The purpose of the fake is to discredit Ukraine as a state that allegedly "abandons its own"

- summarized the CCD.

Russia is strengthening its influence in Latin America under the guise of cultural cooperation - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation03.08.25, 11:21 • 1932 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Georgia