The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted a Russian fake about Ukraine allegedly refusing to accept its citizens from the Georgian border

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted information actively disseminated by Russian propaganda media, claiming that Ukraine allegedly refuses to take back about 90 of its citizens who are at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the Georgian border. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Information that Ukraine allegedly refuses to accept about 90 of its citizens at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint is a fake. - the message says.

According to the report, Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that Ukraine allegedly does not want to accept its own citizens, including prisoners of war and former prisoners, from neutral territory.

In reality, the situation is quite different. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the occupiers have illegally taken convicted persons from temporarily occupied territories. After serving their sentences, these people were released with certificates that are not official documents for crossing the border.

The decision to enter is made by the Georgian side. The Ukrainian consulate in Tbilisi issues relevant notes confirming its readiness to issue a certificate for return to Ukraine. However, as explained by the CCD, such a certificate can only be obtained by those whose citizenship is confirmed. If a person is not a citizen of Ukraine, the consul has no grounds to issue documents.

From the very beginning of this situation, the Ukrainian side has acted systematically and coordinatedly. The return of citizens is handled by the Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Coordination Headquarters, and the ombudsman. All citizens of Ukraine who have supporting documents receive assistance and return home.

The purpose of the fake is to discredit Ukraine as a state that allegedly "abandons its own" - summarized the CCD.

