Russia is strengthening its influence in Latin America under the guise of cultural cooperation - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Federation is trying, under the guise of cultural and educational cooperation, to spread its influence in Latin America. As part of the Russian propaganda campaign, a so-called Russian film festival has started in Havana, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

"Russia is trying to expand its influence in Latin American countries, under the guise of cultural and educational cooperation. Thus, on July 31, a Russian film festival, organized with the assistance of Russian state structures - "Roskino" and the Ministry of Culture - started in the capital of Cuba - Havana," the report says.

It is noted that within the framework of the festival, Cubans will be shown Russian films, most of which contain "traditional values". In other words, they are propagandistic. These films justify the war, glorify the Russian army, and cultivate hatred for the West.

"Although Russia presents such initiatives as 'part of a cultural dialogue,' in reality, it is a tool of Kremlin propaganda. Through such actions, the Russian Federation tries to form a circle of support in the international arena, influence political, economic, and military processes," the CPD warned.

Addition

