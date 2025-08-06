$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10160 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14014 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12256 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23841 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56865 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39717 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41098 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41442 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76238 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36150 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Publications
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 5934 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23862 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16423 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 24006 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Sam Altman
Danylo Hetmantsev
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34311 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67741 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70743 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95286 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114743 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23885 views

The US and NATO have introduced the PURL mechanism to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine. The initiative is funded by European members of the Alliance and Canada, providing for regular aid packages worth about 500 million dollars each.

New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails

The USA and NATO have launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions. UNN tells what is known about the new initiative, what weapons Ukraine will receive, and who has already announced funding. 

What is known about PURL 

On July 14, the NATO Secretary General heads to Washington, where he meets with US President Donald Trump. During the meeting at the White House, the parties discuss supporting Ukrainian defense against Russian aggression.

At the same time, an agreement was signed between Trump and Rutte on the creation of a new initiative to support Ukraine, under which it is financed by European members of the Alliance and Canada, and will consist of regular packages worth approximately $500 million each, which will contain equipment and ammunition that Ukraine identifies as operational priorities.

These include assets that the United States can provide in larger volumes than Europe and Canada on their own. Packages will be quickly formed and delivered on a regular basis.

We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything, European countries know that, and we made a deal today. European countries know that, and we made a deal today, and I'll ask Mark to talk about it, but today we made a deal where we're going to send them weapons, and they're going to pay for them. We, the United States, will not receive any payments, we will not buy it, but we will produce it, and they will pay for it.

- Trump said then. 

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine14.07.25, 19:51 • 10411 views

How the initiative works

Ukraine regularly submits a request for equipment and ammunition - the request is approved by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) - a NATO member country agrees to finance the purchase or provide the necessary weapons - Ukraine receives weapons through the logistics of the North Atlantic Alliance through the NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU) mechanism.

What equipment is planned to be financed

On August 5, it became known that the Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot04.08.25, 20:43 • 2990 views

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will also contribute about $500 million to the PURL initiative, including Patriot missiles, to ensure its ability to continue defending itself against Russia. 

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO05.08.25, 15:12 • 30325 views

In total, the US plans to sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO countries. These supplies, which include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells, are intended for further transfer to Ukraine.

The US intends to sell NATO weapons worth approximately $10 billion for further transfer to Ukraine14.07.25, 20:35 • 9899 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsPublications
MIM-23 Hawk
White House
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine