New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails

The USA and NATO have launched the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions. UNN tells what is known about the new initiative, what weapons Ukraine will receive, and who has already announced funding.

What is known about PURL

On July 14, the NATO Secretary General heads to Washington, where he meets with US President Donald Trump. During the meeting at the White House, the parties discuss supporting Ukrainian defense against Russian aggression.

At the same time, an agreement was signed between Trump and Rutte on the creation of a new initiative to support Ukraine, under which it is financed by European members of the Alliance and Canada, and will consist of regular packages worth approximately $500 million each, which will contain equipment and ammunition that Ukraine identifies as operational priorities.

These include assets that the United States can provide in larger volumes than Europe and Canada on their own. Packages will be quickly formed and delivered on a regular basis.

We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything, European countries know that, and we made a deal today. European countries know that, and we made a deal today, and I'll ask Mark to talk about it, but today we made a deal where we're going to send them weapons, and they're going to pay for them. We, the United States, will not receive any payments, we will not buy it, but we will produce it, and they will pay for it. - Trump said then.

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine

How the initiative works

Ukraine regularly submits a request for equipment and ammunition - the request is approved by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) - a NATO member country agrees to finance the purchase or provide the necessary weapons - Ukraine receives weapons through the logistics of the North Atlantic Alliance through the NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU) mechanism.

What equipment is planned to be financed

On August 5, it became known that the Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark will also contribute about $500 million to the PURL initiative, including Patriot missiles, to ensure its ability to continue defending itself against Russia.

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO

In total, the US plans to sell weapons worth about $10 billion to NATO countries. These supplies, which include missiles, air defense systems, and artillery shells, are intended for further transfer to Ukraine.

The US intends to sell NATO weapons worth approximately $10 billion for further transfer to Ukraine