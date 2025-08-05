Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
12:15 PM • 19211 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22703 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 52195 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 32102 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 29917 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 34026 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 80351 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119596 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80429 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 139986 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 41108 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 18746 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 74804 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 13125 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39060 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 19219 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39762 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 52214 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 80360 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119605 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Denmark
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 47505 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 69825 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 62935 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 67132 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 369259 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Oil
Hand grenade
Pistol
MIM-23 Hawk

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

The three countries will finance a package of equipment and ammunition supplies for Ukraine worth $500 million. This is happening under NATO's new initiative "Ukraine Priority Needs List."

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATO

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million, NATO announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"On Tuesday, August 5, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden confirmed that they would finance a $500 million package of equipment and ammunition supplies for Ukraine, purchased from the United States, under NATO's new 'Priority Ukraine Requirements List' (PURL) initiative," NATO said.

Sweden to contribute $275 million to US initiative for Ukraine - Minister of Defense05.08.25, 15:11 • 860 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the allies' swift actions and unwavering support for Ukraine.

Grateful to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden for their swift action in funding the US military support package for Ukraine. This will provide vital equipment and critical supplies to the front lines, strengthening Ukraine's position and helping it deter aggression in its pursuit of lasting peace.

- Rutte wrote on X.

As noted by NATO, this announcement was made quickly after the first package of artillery and ammunition worth over $500 million, financed by the Netherlands, was presented on Monday, August 4.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot04.08.25, 20:43 • 2820 views

Together, these contributions are estimated at over $1 billion and represent the first two tranches of regular deliveries to Ukraine within the recently launched Alliance initiative PURL.

NATO countries will regularly finance military aid packages to Ukraine worth $500 million - Rutte05.08.25, 13:13 • 1912 views

NATO members, it is noted, "provide 99% of military support to Ukraine." "Like all allied efforts, the PURL initiative is designed to ensure Ukraine has the strongest possible position as peace efforts led by President Trump and his administration continue," NATO said in a statement.

Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO05.08.25, 01:29 • 13094 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
United States
Ukraine