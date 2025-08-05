Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million, NATO announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"On Tuesday, August 5, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden confirmed that they would finance a $500 million package of equipment and ammunition supplies for Ukraine, purchased from the United States, under NATO's new 'Priority Ukraine Requirements List' (PURL) initiative," NATO said.

Sweden to contribute $275 million to US initiative for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised the allies' swift actions and unwavering support for Ukraine.

Grateful to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden for their swift action in funding the US military support package for Ukraine. This will provide vital equipment and critical supplies to the front lines, strengthening Ukraine's position and helping it deter aggression in its pursuit of lasting peace. - Rutte wrote on X.

As noted by NATO, this announcement was made quickly after the first package of artillery and ammunition worth over $500 million, financed by the Netherlands, was presented on Monday, August 4.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

Together, these contributions are estimated at over $1 billion and represent the first two tranches of regular deliveries to Ukraine within the recently launched Alliance initiative PURL.

NATO countries will regularly finance military aid packages to Ukraine worth $500 million - Rutte

NATO members, it is noted, "provide 99% of military support to Ukraine." "Like all allied efforts, the PURL initiative is designed to ensure Ukraine has the strongest possible position as peace efforts led by President Trump and his administration continue," NATO said in a statement.

Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO