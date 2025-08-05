NATO countries will regularly finance military aid packages to Ukraine worth $500 million - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the government of the Netherlands confirmed that this country is fully financing the first package of American military equipment and weapons for Ukraine worth $500 million within the framework of the new NATO initiative "Prioritized Urgent Requirements List for Ukraine" (PURL).

Such aid packages will continue to be provided by other Alliance countries, UNN writes with reference to the official NATO website and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

I commend the Netherlands for taking the lead and turning this initiative into concrete support on the ground, building on the steps taken last week by Germany to supply more Patriot systems to Ukraine. – said the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte explained that the main essence of the PURL initiative is to provide Ukraine with the equipment it urgently needs now to defend against Russian aggression.

The goal of all Alliance aid to Ukraine is to bring the war to a just and lasting end in support of President Trump's peace efforts. I have written to all NATO allies, urging them to contribute to this burden-sharing initiative, and I expect further important announcements from other allies in the near future. – added Rutte.

Today's announcement followed an agreement reached by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2025. This new initiative is funded by European allies and Canada and will consist of regular packages, each worth approximately $500 million.

These packages will include equipment and ammunition identified by Ukraine as operational priorities. These include capabilities that the United States can provide in larger volumes than Europe and Canada alone. Packages will be prepared quickly and issued on a regular basis.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

At the NATO summit in The Hague, allies agreed that the shared responsibility for supporting Ukraine should be distributed more evenly.

This new initiative fulfills this commitment and directly builds on key decisions made by leaders in The Hague, by increasing investment in defense and support for Ukraine. - said Secretary General Rutte.

NATO will coordinate the delivery of packages, including through the NATO Security Assistance and Training Command for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden.

Working closely with Ukraine and the United States, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grinkevich will approve packages that meet Ukraine's needs, such as air defense assets, ammunition, and other critically important equipment for rapid delivery from US stocks.

PURL complements other ongoing initiatives to provide support to Ukraine, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training Trust Fund for Ukraine (NSATU) and the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), as well as a wide range of vital bilateral efforts by allies and partners.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Dutch government for providing a military aid package of 500 million euros within the framework of the American initiative. According to him, this is the first such support from a NATO country, which includes American weapons and missiles for Patriot systems.