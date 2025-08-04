$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 24780 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 27254 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 52997 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 89832 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 60385 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 64078 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 69365 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68498 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62185 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80627 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Netherlands has allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

The Netherlands has allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems. This was announced on his X page by the acting Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense and ammunition. The Netherlands is the first NATO country to deliver a package of American weapon systems worth 500 million euros (including parts and Patriot missiles). So that Ukraine can stop Russian aggression, also for the rest of Europe

 - he wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the speed of deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine depends on how soon the US provides Europe with a replacement for this type of weapon. Six European countries have about two dozen such systems, their price is about 1 billion dollars per battery.

Alona Utkina

Politics
MIM-23 Hawk
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Europe
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine