Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot

The Netherlands has allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems. This was announced on his X page by the acting Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine urgently needs more air defense and ammunition. The Netherlands is the first NATO country to deliver a package of American weapon systems worth 500 million euros (including parts and Patriot missiles). So that Ukraine can stop Russian aggression, also for the rest of Europe - he wrote.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the speed of deliveries of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine depends on how soon the US provides Europe with a replacement for this type of weapon. Six European countries have about two dozen such systems, their price is about 1 billion dollars per battery.