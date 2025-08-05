Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATO

US President Donald Trump is building a policy that purposefully pushes Russia to start negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire. This was stated on Bloomberg TV by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, reports UNN.

According to him, the next step to try to end the war is secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and effectively pay for the war against Ukraine, including China, India, and Brazil.

And President Trump is creating conditions in which Russia will sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate a ceasefire, because that is what is needed to stop the killings. And I think that secondary sanctions and tariffs against those who pay for this war, such as China, India, and Brazil, by buying oil that Russia produces, is the obvious next step to try to end this war. - said the diplomat.

He added that Ukrainian military personnel need to be able to defend themselves on the front line.

"It's a really sad situation on the front line. And we just need to put an end to it. President Trump sees it for what it is. And, you know, let's just hope that by taking action in August, we can bring this war to a ceasefire," Whitaker summarized.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that this week the world may get an opportunity to end the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine.

