US President Donald Trump is giving the Russians a last chance to stop the war with Ukraine, otherwise sanctions will be imposed. This was reported in Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The railway infrastructure in the Volgograd region caught fire again for the Russians. Trump is also giving them a last chance to stop the war with Witkoff's visit. If the visit is not successful, there will be sanctions - Kovalenko stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is likely to visit Russia this Wednesday or Thursday.

UNN also reported that on July 28, Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin leader Putin. The US President said that he was going to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting from July 28.