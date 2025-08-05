$41.790.03
Sweden to contribute $275 million to US initiative for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Sweden will contribute $275 million to the American initiative for selling defense equipment to Ukraine. This contribution is coordinated by NATO and includes missiles for Patriot, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition.

Sweden to contribute $275 million to US initiative for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Sweden will contribute $275 million to the American initiative for the gratuitous transfer of defense equipment to Ukraine. This was announced by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson during a press conference, as reported by UNN with reference to Aftonbladet.

Details

Sweden, along with Norway and Denmark, will now contribute to the American initiative for the gratuitous transfer of defense equipment to Ukraine.

Sweden will contribute $275 million

- Jonson announced.

He added that the situation in Ukraine is very serious.

As Dagens Nyheter writes, Jonson noted that this initiative is coordinated by NATO, and the Swedish contribution will be immediately provided to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The aid package reportedly includes, among other things, missiles for the Patriot air defense system, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition.

The most important thing in this is the strong signal that American commitments continue, there is clearer NATO coordination, and this is defense equipment that only the United States has today

- Jonson stated.

Addition

The United States of America and NATO are launching a new support mechanism for Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative, which provides for the rapid supply of systems and weapons to Ukraine.

UNN also reported that the Netherlands allocated 500 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the American PURL initiative. The package includes ammunition, artillery shells, and components for Patriot and HAWK air defense systems.

Anna Murashko

